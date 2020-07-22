Hopes fade of UK striking US trade deal before presidential election

Hopes are fading that the UK and US can strike a trade deal before the presidential election in November in the middle of growing claims talks with the EU on a post-Brexit contract are set to stop working.

Both Downing Street and the White House were intending to get a trade deal settled before Donald Trump looks for re-election later on this year.

But Number 10 today would not dedicate to a particular schedule for the speak with conclude, rather stating the goal is to strike a deal ‘as quickly as we can’.

Meanwhile, the ‘working presumption’ within the Government is now stated to be that Britain and Brussels will not have the ability to concur the terms of their future relationship before completion of the Brexit shift duration.

The Government has stated it does not desire talks with the EU to drag out into the fall, leaving simply a matter of weeks to get the deal done.

But ‘considerable distinctions’ still stay in between the 2 sides on crucial concerns like fishing rights and to what level the UK will consent to follow EU guidelines.

The possibilities of a fast trade deal being struck in between the UK and US had actually been at first talked up by both sides.

But the Prime Minister’s representative stated today: ‘ I believe the conversations in between Liz Truss and her equivalent have actually been useful.

‘ I believe we are heading towards round 3 and I believe they continue to make great development.’

Asked if the Government had actually deserted hopes of getting a deal done before the November election, the representative stated: ‘ I believe what we have actually constantly stated is we wish to get a deal which operates in the very best interests of the United Kingdom and the United Kingdom’s customers.

‘ I do not believe we have actually put a particular timeframe on it. We have actually stated that we wish to get the right deal for the UK and to do that as quickly as we can.’

There are issues that stopping working to get a deal done before November might see talks kicked into the long turf – specifically if Mr Trump does not win.

The newest round of settlements in between the UK and the EU are because of conclude tomorrow with Michel Barnier leading for Brussels and David Frost forBritain

Number 10 soft-pedaled the possibility of an impending collapse in settlements, with experts stating the talks were ‘neither at a development nor a breakdown’.

But the Daily Telegraph reported the Government’s ‘working presumption’ is now that Britain will trade with Europe on World Trade Organisation terms – without a UK- EU deal – after the shift duration ends on December 31.

Downing Street firmly insisted that talks up until now have actually been ‘useful’ however acknowledged that ‘considerable distinctions’ still stay.

The Prime Minister’s Official representative stated: ‘Round 5 settlements are continuous and we stay dedicated to striving to discovering the lays out of a well balanced contract.

‘We have actually been clear that conversations throughout this heightened procedure have actually continued to be useful however considerable distinctions still stay on a number of essential concerns.

‘Our choice is to entrust to an FTA as long as it ensures our political and financial self-reliance. But we will ensure that we are gotten ready for all possible situations.’