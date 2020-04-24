Hopes dashed as coronavirus drug remdesivir fails first trial

Speculations had risen about Remdesivir being a possible cure for the novel coronavirus but clinical trials in China show the drug ineffective.

According to data accidentally released by the World Health Organization, the drug did not reduce the virus’s presence in the bloodstream nor did it decrease the symptoms.

Reports reveal the study was done in 237 patients. 158 patients were given the drug and the remaking 79 were given a placebo. A month later, 13.9 percent of patients receiving the drug lost their life, while 12.8 percent of those receiving the placebo died.

Gilead Sciences, a U.S firm criticized the study claiming that it displayed inappropriate characterization as the research was stopped too soon.

