Hopeful poem about 2020 rocks Instagram: ‘The year we’ve been waiting for’

“A year that screams so loud, finally awakening us from our ignorant slumber. A year we finally accept the need for change,” it continued. “Declare change. Work for change. Become the change. A year we finally band together, instead of pushing each other further apart.”

NORTH CAROLINA COUPLE GETS ENGAGED AT BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST: ‘BLACK LOVE MATTERS’

“2020 isn’t cancelled, but rather the most important year of them all.”

Posted to Instagram on June 3, Dwight’s optimistic prose has since gone viral with over 397,000 likes and more than 4,400 comments by Friday morning.

“I think that people are feeling that lack of hope, but they need to remember it is still there,” the 23-year-old told “Today” of the tremendous public reaction. “I totally understand getting to that point of depression or having a tough time just in general.”

Though fans have praised Dwight’s hopeful words as “powerful,” “beautiful,” and “important” in “showing us all the world through a different lens,” some remain skeptical. Critics have argued that the complicated dilemmas defining today’s current events will require a lot more than hope and change to solve.

“Idk… people are dying,” one said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Uhh no 2020 is definitely canceled,” another echoed.

The author, meanwhile, is keeping the faith that life will – eventually – get better, for people all.

“I try to be really aware that some people are turned off by the post because they feel like I am saying this had to happen for us to be here,” she explained. “That’s not what I am saying. But this did happen.”

“Now we can come together and create change so in five years we look back and say that year wasn’t canceled. It was actually revolutionary.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE