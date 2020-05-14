Hope Solo Says Someone Shot Her Dog, ‘Shocked and Heartbroken’

Breaking News

Hope Solo asserts some gun-toting lunatic shot among her pet dogs Wednesday evening– however fortunately, the pooch endured the assault.

It all decreased North Carolina, where the previous Team U.S.A. football super star copes with her hubby, ex-NFL gamer Jerramy Stevens

“Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night,” Hope says.

“It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act.”

“Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

We’re connecting to cops to figure out what the heck took place and if they have actually recognized a suspect.

In the meanwhile, Hope is confident concerning Conan’s opportunities– claiming, “We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”