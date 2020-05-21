Hope Powell calls for Women’s Super League to be decided on points per game with no relegation

Brighton Women supervisor Hope Powell would love the Women’s Super League to be settled on “points per game with no relegation”, as the highest two tiers of ladies’s soccer edge more and more nearer to cancellation.

The Football Association has given golf equipment a deadline of Friday to reply to a letter, distributed earlier this week, asking for their views on whether or not they want to full the season and the way they want it to conclude. The FA’s WSL and Championship board are scheduled to meet on Monday.

The EFL introduced on Thursday that golf equipment will nonetheless be promoted and relegated from all three of its divisions even when the seasons are ended amid the coronavirus disaster, however this doesn’t routinely apply to the WSL. That choice will relaxation with the FA WSL and Championship board.

Speaking at a press convention over Zoom, former England supervisor Powell nervous that it might be “hugely unfair” to relegate a membership when the season stays unfinished. Points per game, whether or not weighted or unweighted, would see Chelsea leapfrog Manchester City to be topped champions.

“For my personally, [the preferred outcome is] points per game with no relegation,” Powell stated. “I feel it might be vastly unfair to relegate a workforce when the season hasn’t been ready to be performed out via no one’s fault. The most necessary factor, for me personally, will not be to relegate.

“For me, the logical step would be no relegation and perhaps promote one from the Championship. I think it’s really important that there is an outcome, certainly for Champions League places.”

The FA is known to be consulting golf equipment on a number of choices, one in every of which incorporates deciding the desk on a weighted points-per-game system that may see Liverpool relegated and Aston Villa promoted.