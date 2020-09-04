Honor’s latest smartwatch is the ultra-rugged Watch GS Pro

Huawei sub-brand Honor has actually revealed its very first rugged smartwatch, the Watch GS Pro, at this year’s scaled-back IFA trade convention inBerlin Alongside the brand-new Watch GS Pro is a brand-new fashion-focused smartwatch called the Watch ES. The Pad 6 and Pad X6 Android tablets are likewise getting launched beyond China, as is a trio of Honor laptop computers including AMD’s latest generation of Ryzen processors.

If you’re trying to find a concept of how rugged the Watch GS Pro is indicated to be, then Honor declares it fulfills as lots of as 14 of the United States armed force’s MIL-STD-810G procurement requirements. These consist of checking it to stand up to heats, low temperature levels, rain, humidity, and low pressures at elevation. For a concept of why you ‘d require a smartwatch that rugged, Honor’s list of its 100-plus supported exercise modes offers you some concept. It consists of a brand-new snowboarding mode, which tracks your workout on the slopes along with other high-octane activities like mountain climbing, swimming, and biking.

The smartwatch, which is powered by Huawei’s LiteOS os, has a heart rate display, and it supports blood …