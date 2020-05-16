Honoring local officers killed in the Line of Duty

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The path of a regulation enforcement officer is a mighty one. It’s making the choice on a regular basis to place the security of others above your personal.

Joining the women and men who gear up, day after day, in a superbly pressed uniform over-top of a bulletproof vest is not for the faint of coronary heart.

“You get up every day, you put the same uniform on but you never know what call you’re going to answer. You’re not gonna know who you’re going to come into contact with and how the outcome is going to be,” stated Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Some pay the final sacrifice, changing into members in a membership that nobody desires to be aside of; dying in the Line of Duty. According to the FBI, from January to April of this yr, about three dozen officers have been killed in the Line of Duty.

Every yr, from May 10 to May 16 the United States honors these killed and remembers their names throughout National Police Week.

This yr has important that means in Newport News after the demise of Officer Katie Thyne. The Navy veteran and mom to a toddler had been with the division since 2018. Officer Thyne died from her accidents after being dragged during a traffic stop in Newport News on January 23.

Chief Drew stated she was the first feminine officer killed in the division and the heartbreak from her demise has not gone away.

“Katie’s life – that’s its own testimony. The stuff that she did with youth, how she volunteered, stuff she did when she was off, things that she did in this department, the officers that she worked with. She made an impact and that to me as her legacy,” Chief Drew stated.

Her demise shook the neighborhood, bringing out strangers in droves to drop flowers on her police cruiser and pay respects.

No one understands the heartache of shedding somebody fairly like Rebekah Broadbent. Her husband, fallen Norfolk Police Officer Brian Jones, was killed in 2014 at the age of 34. He was shot and tragically misplaced his life working in the direction of hazard, as an alternative of away from it.

“There are still some days at the pain is crushing. I’m not going to lie, you never move on, you do move forward and you know it’s up to you how you choose to do that,” Broadbent stated.

Officer Jones left behind three kids, Bryson, Mariah and Kyler, and his spirit and legacy lives on inside them.

“It’s sad that we lost good ones like that the ones that knew how to love and how to give back to the community,” she stated. “Knowing that there are still so many people out there that care and they want to honor and remember that it makes me grateful.”

Due to coronavirus, honoring the women and men, like Officer Thyne and Officer Jones, needs to be finished just a little in another way this yr. Many departments are holding digital ceremonies.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Honor Guard paid tribute to the 39 officers killed in the line of obligation with a 21-Gun Salute adopted by the taking part in of TAPS at Town Point Park.

On Friday, the Newport News Police Department held a secure, small memorial to honor the 12 officers who misplaced their lives in their metropolis.

Chief Drew informed News three that the choice to postpone an precise ceremony to honor Officer Thyne, and the different fallen officers, was one of the most tough choices he needed to make. He desires the neighborhood to know {that a} “proper ceremony” will occur to pay tribute to the officers in individual, as quickly as it’s secure to take action.

The division stated proper now they’re mid to late August.

Click under to see how different local departments memorialized fallen officer’s: