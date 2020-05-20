Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor X10 has been launched in China on Wednesday, May 20 with a web-based occasion. With the Honor X10 the corporate goals at making 5G extra accessible to folks with out having to go for a flagship cellphone with a flagship price ticket. The cellphone comes with a triple rear digital camera setup and an octa-core processor. It additionally has a pop-up design for the selfie digital camera. The Honor X10 is available in three color choices in addition to three RAM and storage configurations.

Honor X10 value and availability

The Honor X10 has been listed on Vmall in three configurations. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,200), the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,400), and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500). The cellphone is offered in three color choices particularly, Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue. Orders for the Honor X10 are reside and the cellphone will go on sale beginning May 26.

As of now, there isn’t any info on worldwide availability for the cellphone.

Honor X10 specs

The dua-SIM (nano) Honor X10 runs MagicUI3.1.1 primarily based on Android 10. It incorporates a 6.63-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) show with 397ppi pixel density and 92 p.c display to physique ratio. The cellphone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 820 SoC with as much as 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, there are three cameras on the again of the Honor X10 and one for selfies. The major digital camera on the again is a 40-megapixel sensor with an f/1.Eight lens, the secondary is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.Four lens, and the tertiary is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.Four lens. On the entrance, hidden within the pop-up mechanism, is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Honor X10 has as much as 128GB of onboard storage that’s expandable by way of NM card (as much as 256GB). For connectivity, the cellphone has 5G help, 4G LTE, twin band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The battery capability within the Honor X10 is 4,300mAh with help for 22.5W quick charging. The cellphone measures 163.7×76.5×8.8mm and weighs 203 grams.