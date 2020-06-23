Honor X10 Max’s 7.09″ display will have an RGBW panel

The official unveiling of the Honor X10 Max continues to be over per week away (its scheduled for July 2). TENAA already revealed many of the specs, however it missed a defining characteristic of the display screen  it will be very vivid and will provide glorious daylight legibility. A video demonstration of that hit the net immediately and crammed us in.

The check was carried out close to the Tropic of Cancer Marker the place on the proper time of day the solar is instantly overhead. And it shines brightly  168,000 lux  but the sizable 7.09 display stays completely legible.

The secret? It makes use of an RGBW matrix, meaning each pixel has a white sub-pixel. Weve seen these up to now and whereas they’re certainly brighter than typical LCDs, the picture high quality has been an concern.

At least the additional brightness is achieved with out placing an additional drain on the battery as eradicating the colour filter on the W sub-pixel lets extra mild via. The battery will have 5,000 mAh capability, by the way in which.

Also, because the video exhibits the cellphone taking a photograph of the Marker, right heres what we have on the digital camera up to now  the rear will characteristic a 48 MP primary sensor plus a 2 MP helper (almost certainly a depth sensor), the entrance will put an eight MP digital camera inside a teardrop notch.