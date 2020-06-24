Honor X10 Max Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of July 2 Launch

Honor X10 Max is the company’s upcoming addition to the Honor X10 series which includes the Honor X10 that lunched in China last month. While the Honor X10 Max is scheduled for launch on July 2, its specifications and design have already been reportedly leaked on Chinese social media internet site Weibo. One of the leaks posted on the website states that the Honor X10 Max will undoubtedly be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC while the other leak shows an so-called live image of the device.

Honor X10 Max specifications (rumoured)

Known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted an inventory of specifications on Weibo for the Honor X10 Max. It shows the device runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3 on top. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek MT6873 SoC, which can be believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC that has been launched early in the day this year. The camera setup on the rear includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor while the selfie shooter can be an 8-megapixel sensor. The Honor X10 Max may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the device is believed to measure 174.46×84.91×8.3mm and weigh 227 grams.

The Honor X10 Max screen size is said to be 7.09-inch and also this was previously leaked in a live image, as per a report by ITHome.

Honor X10 Max design (rumoured)

The live image shared by another tipster on Weibo shows the leading of the device with a SIM tray to the left side and a notch on the display. It is just a blue variant of the device, which is probably one of the colours it will emerge in. Additionally, from the poster shared by Honor on Weibo, it can be seen that the Honor X10 Max includes a speaker grill on top, that might suggest that the device has dual speakers.

The poster states that the Honor X10 Max with 5G support will be launched on July 2. As of now, the company have not shared info on international availability. To recall, the Honor X10 was also launched in China with no signs of if and when it will likely be sold far away.

