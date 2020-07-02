Honor X10 Max is official with 7.09-inch IPS LCD and Dimensity 800

Honor unmasked the anticipated large screen X10 Max after weeks of teasers. It’s built around a 7.09-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie cam. The display uses an RGBW matrix which results in improved brightness compared to old-fashioned LCDs. The panel can crack out 780 nits of brightness and is also HDR10 compliant.













The X10 Max is on the list of largest phones on the market measuring at 174.37mm high and 84.91 mm in width while weighing a chunky 232 grams. Honor even thinks it can serve as an infotainment system in your car. The phone is also equipped with dual speakers with symmetrical cutouts on the top and bottom halves of the frame.

Powering the internals is the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The straight back features a square cutout for the 48MP primary camera, LED flash and secondary camera with unconfirmed specs.

The battery comes in at 5,000 mAh and supports 22.5W charging. On the program side, we’ve Magic UI 3.1 on top of Android 10.

The X10 Max will soon be available in blue, silver and black colors with sales in China scheduled to begin with tomorrow. The base 6/64GB configuration will sell for CNY 1,899 ($269). There’s also a 6/128GB version for CNY 2,099 ($297) and a 8/128GB variant for CNY 2,499 ($354).