Honor X10 Max arrives on TENAA, reveal a dual camera setup

The big Honor X10 Max is scheduled to reach on July 2, and the phone has been certified at TENAA. Although the majority of the specs already leaked, heres what the specs sheet tells us – a big 7.09 LCD screen, big 5,000 mAh battery, but underwhelming amount of cameras – only two shooters on the rear and one on the front.













Honor X10 Max

The device is believed to come with Dimensity 800 chipset, just like the Honor X10, in accordance with some early in the day rumors. TENAA does not reveal the platform, but it does say the CPU goes as high as 2.0 GHz, which is good Mediatek chip that is 5G-enabled. RAM is either 6 GB or 8 GB, and storage is also two options – 64 GB or 128 GB.

The cameras on the Honor X10 Max are said to be 48 MP + 2 MP on the rear and 8 MP on the front. The dual setup is likely a combination of a main camera and a depth sensor, which underlines the importance of the screen – the Huawei brand is clearly pitching this device as suitable for content consumption rather than camera experience.

Source (in Chinese) | Via