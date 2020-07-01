Honor X10 Max appears in more live images

Honor is set to unveil its 7.09-inch behemoth X10 Max tomorrow but there clearly was time for just one final leak as images of the telephone and its so-called price tag surfaced online. The first image is a consider the front which reveals a waterdrop notch on the top of the extra-large IPS LCD. We also get a glimpse of the state colors including black, silver and blue.

Another interesting detail may be the pricing of the device that may allegedly start at CNY 2,399 ($339) for the 6/64GB trim as the 6/128GB one will choose CNY 2,599 ($367). There’s also going to be an 8/128GB model that is expected to choose CNY 2,799 ($395). The X10 Max is expected to be launched with the Mediatek Dimensity 800, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter and a 5,000mAh battery.

