Honor X10 Max 5G is official with 7.09-inch IPS LCD and Dimensity 800

Honor unveiled the anticipated large screen X10 Max 5G after weeks of teasers. It’s built around a 7.09-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie cam. The display uses an RGBW matrix which results in improved brightness compared to traditional LCDs. The panel can crank out 780 nits of brightness and is also HDR10 compliant.

The X10 Max is on the list of largest phones on the market measuring at 174.37mm tall and 84.91 mm in width while weighing a chunky 232 grams. Honor even thinks it can serve as a portable infotainment system in your car. The phone is also equipped with dual speakers with symmetrical cutouts on the top and bottom halves of the frame.

Powering the internals is the MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The right back features a square cutout for the 48MP primary camera, LED flash and 2MP depth sensor.













The battery is available in at 5,000 mAh and supports 22.5W charging. On the software side, we have Magic UI 3.1 along with Android 10.

The X10 Max will be for sale in blue, silver and black colors with sales in China scheduled to begin tomorrow. The base 6/64GB configuration will sell for CNY 1,899 ($269). There’s also a 6/128GB version for CNY 2,099 ($297) and a 8/128GB variant for CNY 2,499 ($354).