Honor X10 live images surface ahead of launch

The Honor X10 is showing up on May 20 and also 4 days ahead of the launch, its live images have actually appeared, flaunting the mobile phone in 3 shades – Blue, Orange, and also Black.

The mobile phone shows up to have a glass body and also you can see a three-way electronic camera configuration positioned in the upper-left edge inside a rectangle-shaped plate in addition to an LED flash and also message that checks out “Super Night Vision”.

You can additionally see the AI logo design listed below the video cameras, and also even more down there’s even more message validating the Honor X10 will certainly include an RYYB filter major webcam. From previous leakages, we understand the mobile phone will certainly sporting activity a 40 MP major electronic camera signed up with by an 8MP ultrawide (120- level FOV) and also 2MP macro systems.

Today’s images do not reveal us the front side of the Honor X10, however authorities images exposed the mobile phone will certainly show off a notchless screen and also include a pop-up selfie electronic camera, which is reported to have 16 MP resolution.

Other reported specifications of the Honor X10 consist of a 6.63″ LCD, 6GB RAM, 64/128 GB storage space, a side-mounted finger print visitor, and also a 4,300 mAh battery with 22.5 W quick billing.

The Honor X10 is verified to have a Kirin 820 SoC at the helm and also 5G assistance.

The business is additionally anticipated to introduce a Pro version on May 20, which is reported to find with a 90 Hz display, 8MP Super Zoom electronic camera with 5x optical zoom and also 20 W cordless billing while preserving the remainder of the specifications of the normal X10

Source ( in Chinese)|Via