Honor X10 leaks in live video hours ahead of launch

The Honor X10 is one of the extra fascinating mid-rangers in the pipe and also we obtained an additional fresh leakage. One Weibo individual submitted a brief clip, showcasing some shades and also the retail box of the Honor X10, enhancing a leakage from Saturday.

The Honor X10 is anticipated to be the following very popular midranger from the Huawei brand name adhering to in the footprints of the Honor 7X, Honor 8X, and also Honor 9X. This time the phone will certainly have 5G connection out of package which need to increase sales in China – we can not verify the exact same will certainly take place overseas, provided the truth none of Huawei’s newest 5G chipsets are accredited to collaborate with Google solutions.

The occasion is beginning at 20: 00 GMT +8 and also we have actually currently connected to the live stream in a previous short article.

Source (in Chinese)|Via