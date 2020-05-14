Honor X10 confirmed to come with 90Hz screen

The previous weeks have been beneficiant on particulars in regards to the upcoming Honor X10 5G which is scheduled to go official on May 20. The newest teaser from Honors Weibo account confirms the cellphone will come with a 90Hz refresh price show full with a 180Hz contact sampling price.

Previous leaks have revealed that the system will sport a 6.63-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ decision, Kirin 820 chipset and a 4,200 mAh battery with 22.5W quick charging. The cellphone may also carry a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a customized 40MP Sony IMX 600y fundamental digital camera.











Honor X10 TENAA photographs

The X10 will probably be geared up with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. It may also assist dual-mode 5G over the 9 commonest frequency bands. It’s anticipated to debut alongside a brand new Honor band and MagicBook laptop computer.

Source (in Chinese) | Via