Honor X10 5G to Carry Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Honor X10 Pro With Periscope Camera Tipped

Honor X10 5G cellphone is ready to launch on May 20. The Huawei sub-brand Honor lately confirmed that the cellphone will characteristic a 90Hz show with 180Hz contact sampling fee. However, forward of the launch, the cellphone is up for pre-bookings on Huawei’s official e-store. The web site exhibits the cellphone with triple rear cameras and a pop-up selfie digicam, and lists the processor and digicam particulars. Moreover, a web based report is claiming that the Honor X10 5G shall be launched with a sibling particularly, Honor X10 Pro. The Pro variant of the cellphone can also be tipped to include a triple rear digicam setup, nonetheless, the digicam module allegedly features a periscope digicam.

Starting with the Honor X10 5G, the cellphone is at the moment listed on Huawei’s official e-retail website, Vmall. The cellphone is up for pre-bookings and the web site additional exhibits the cellphone with a pop-up selfie digicam. It can also be revealed that Honor X10 5G shall be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC and can embody a 40-megapixel principal digicam on the again.

However, a tipster lately tipped the cellphone’s value particulars. According to the tipster, the cellphone shall be launched in 4 variants. The cellphone will allegedly be priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400) for the 4GB + 128GB storage mannequin, at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,600) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 30,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage mannequin and lastly, at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for prime 8GB + 256GB storage choice.

Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Pro specs (anticipated)

A report by a Chinese know-how web site, CNMO citing a tipster claims that the Honor X10 5G will include a Pro variant particularly, Honor X10 Pro.

The report claims that each the vanilla Honor X10 5G and Honor X10 Pro will characteristic a 6.63-inch LCD show and shall be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 SoC. It was additionally added that each the variants will pack 4,200mAh battery that helps 22.5W quick wired charging, nonetheless, the Honor X10 Pro is additional mentioned to help 20W wi-fi charging choice. Additionally, the vanilla Honor X10 5G is tipped to characteristic 60Hz refresh fee show whereas the Honor X10 Pro is alleged to characteristic a 90Hz refresh fee show.

Honor X10 Pro specs tipped forward of Honor X10 5G launch

Photo Credit: CNMO

Coming to the cameras, the triple rear digicam setup on Honor X10 5G will reportedly embody a 40-megapixel RYYB sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter together with a “macro-camera.” On the opposite hand, the Honor X10 Pro is tipped to embody a 40-megapixel RYYB sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope-style telephoto digicam.

The report additionally contained alleged renders of the 2 telephones, by which we will discover the periscope digicam cutout on the Honor X10 Pro’s rear digicam module. Lastly, the report claims that each the telephones will characteristic a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie digicam.