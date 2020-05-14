Honor X10 5G design reveled in official poster, specs revealed

The Honor X10 5G is nearing its launch which is scheduled for subsequent week on May 20. The newest leak offers us an official have a look at the cellphones design which is able to in reality characteristic a pop-up digital camera and can come in white and blue colours with a sample design. Around the again, we will see the sq. cutout for the triple cameras.

The cellphone was additionally listed on Chinese retailer Vmalls web site giving us an much more detailed have a look at its design. Pricing and different specs weren’t revealed although.











Honor X10 5G

In associated information, famous tipster Ishan Agrawal shared an in depth spec sheet for the Honor X10 5G, full with the complete line of colours that it is going to be supplied in. It confirms earlier findings with a 6.63-inch LCD with FHD+ decision and a 90Hz refresh price.

The again will home a 40MP foremost Sony IMX600y sensor alongside a secondary 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.Four aperture and a 2MP macro module.

Confirming #HonorX10 5G Specs & HQ Renders:

-6.63″ 90hz 2400×1080 397PPI Full HD+ LCD

-40(F/1.8)+8(F/2.4)+2(F/2.4)MP

-Kirin 820 5G

-4300mAH, 22.5W FC

-IP5X W&D Resistant

-Bluetooth 5.1 + LE

-6+64/128GB

-MagicUI 3.1.1

-Upto 256GB NM Card

-Fingerprint Sensor on Side pic.twitter.com/AQW3q1qA9X  Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 14, 2020

We also can see the gadget will likely be IP5X water and dirt resistant and can boot MagicUI 3.1.1, presumably on high of Android 10. The cellphone will likely be powered by the Krin 820 5G chipset alongside 6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage which may be expanded through Huaweis NM reminiscence card.

The battery is predicted to return in at 4,300 mAh and can assist 22.5W quick wired charging. Weve additionally seen rumors about an X10 Pro 5G which is predicted so as to add an 8MP periscope digital camera with 5X optical zoom however we nonetheless havent seen any official affirmation from Honor.

Source (in Chinese) | Via