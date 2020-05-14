Honor X10 5G camera details leak, X10 Pro will add a periscope camera

The Honor X10 5G will be formally unveiled in a week and whereas the model already printed some camera samples, theres nonetheless a lot we dont know in regards to the setup. Info that leaked on Weibo fills in most details and in addition exhibits a Pro mannequin.







Honor 10X Pro 5G (left) and Honor 10X 5G (proper)

The primary camera on the X10 will have a 40MP Sony IMX600y sensor with a RYYB filter. It will be joined by an 8MP ultrawide cam and a 2MP devoted macro camera (the resolutions match the data from TENAA, however we werent certain in regards to the features till now).

The Honor 10X Pro 5G will supply a periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 8MP decision. The complete factor appears virtually equivalent to the Honor 30 camera setup (save for the depth sensor).

Unlike the Honor 30 collection, nevertheless, the X10 duo will have pop-up selfie cameras (a comparatively uncommon factor today). Both will have 16MP sensors, the Pro will add OIS to the combo.

It appears that the 90Hz display screen will be unique to the Pro mannequin, the vanilla X10 will follow 60Hz. Both use 6.63 LCD panels and are powered by the Kirin 820 5G chipset. Their batteries will have 4,200mAh capability and will assist 22.5W wired charging, however the Pro mannequin will be a step forward with 20W wi-fi charging.

Honor has scheduled the X10 occasion for May 20, which is Wednesday subsequent week.

Source (in Chinese) | Via