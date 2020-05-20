Honor X10 5G arrives with Kirin 820 SoC, notchless display, and 40MP triple camera

Honor right now introduced its first 5G smartphone within the X sequence, dubbed Honor X10 5G.

The Honor X10 5G is powered by the Kirin 820 SoC – the identical platform that powers the upper standing Honor 30S. It helps dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) in addition to 9 5G frequency bands for an in depth vary of protection.

The X10 5G runs Android 10 with MagicUI 3.1.1 on prime and you get three reminiscence choices – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB. It additionally comes with a microSD card slot, which permits storage enlargement by as much as 256GB.

The Honor X10 5G is constructed round a 6.63″ FullHD+ notchless IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh price and a contact sampling price of 180Hz.

The telephone comes with a complete of 4 cameras – a 16MP selfie snapper mounted on a pop-up mechanism, and a triple camera setup on the again comprising a 40MP principal, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro models.

The 40MP principal camera packs an RYYB sensor for higher gentle sensitivity and in flip low-light pictures. The smartphone additionally comes with AIS Super Night Mode, 3D Portrait Lighting Effect, and 960fps Slow Motion Video Recording.

Other highlights of the Honor X10 5G embrace a side-mounted fingerprint reader, GPU Turbo and Kirin Gaming+ 2.0, which makes use of AI frequency modulation to attain a steadiness between gaming efficiency and energy consumption.

Fueling this whole package deal is a 4,300 mAh battery which costs at as much as 22.5W.

The Honor X10 5G is available in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Fiery Orange colours. The base mannequin with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at CNY1,899 ($270/245) and for CNY300 ($42/39) extra you get double storage. And in the event you go for the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, you may should shell out CNY2,399 ($340/310).











Honor X10 5G in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black, and Titanium Silver colours

The X10 5G is already up for pre-orders in China and gross sales will start on May 26. Availability in different markets is presently unknown.