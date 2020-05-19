Honor X1 TWS headset and Router 3 unveiled, MagicWatch 2 gets an Artist Edition

The Honor model welcomes a number of new merchandise the MagicEbook Pro (2020) laptop computer, a brand new pill, the Vision X1 TV and now a number of extra issues to make use of round the home (or exterior it).
Well begin with the most recent additions, however there are a few necessary updates for the pill and laptop computer.
The Honor Router 3 is an reasonably priced technique to improve your private home community to Wi-Fi 6. It will price CNY 220 ($31/28) when it launches globally in July. It has 4 exterior antennas (that may fold properly if you have to transfer the router) in addition to 4 gigabit Ethernet ports (one in all which might settle for a WAN connection).
Honor Router 3
The router guarantees a complete of 3,000Mbps switch speeds on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Smart house performance is inbuilt and you may handle the routers features by way of the HiLink app. The system is powered by a Gigahome dual-core processor (1.2GHz) with 128MB RAM and 128MB flash storage.
The HiLink app
The Honor Magic Earbuds function lively noise cancellation, which is fairly nice, however they price 100. The Honor X1 TWS earbuds provide a extra accessible various they might not have ANC, however they’re solely CNY 170 ($24/22). And they’ve nice battery life too, as much as 24 hours.
Honor additionally launched an artist version of the MagicWatch 2 that options colourful accents on the wrist straps and a wallpaper for the display screen to match. Laptop sleeves for the MagicEbook Pro are additionally out there sporting these artist-created designs.
Artist editions of the Honor MagicWatch 2 and a laptop computer sleeve
The Honor V6 pill (aka ViewPad 6) will develop into out there in world markets a while in June. The worth continues to be not clear, however the pricing for China shall be introduced between June 6 and 13. The MagicEbook Pro laptop computer will launch in Russia in September.
Honor will even carry a wide range of different home equipment for the house from vacuums and toothbrushes to good kettles and air multipliers.