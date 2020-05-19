Honor X1 TWS headset and Router 3 unveiled, MagicWatch 2 gets an Artist Edition

The Honor model welcomes a number of new merchandise  the MagicEbook Pro (2020) laptop computer, a brand new pill, the Vision X1 TV and now a number of extra issues to make use of round the home (or exterior it).

Well begin with the most recent additions, however there are a few necessary updates for the pill and laptop computer.

The Honor Router 3 is an reasonably priced technique to improve your private home community to Wi-Fi 6. It will price CNY 220 ($31/28) when it launches globally in July. It has 4 exterior antennas (that may fold properly if you have to transfer the router) in addition to 4 gigabit Ethernet ports (one in all which might settle for a WAN connection).

















Honor Router 3

The router guarantees a complete of 3,000Mbps switch speeds on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Smart house performance is inbuilt and you may handle the routers features by way of the HiLink app. The system is powered by a Gigahome dual-core processor (1.2GHz) with 128MB RAM and 128MB flash storage.













The HiLink app

The Honor Magic Earbuds function lively noise cancellation, which is fairly nice, however they price 100. The Honor X1 TWS earbuds provide a extra accessible various  they might not have ANC, however they’re solely CNY 170 ($24/22). And they’ve nice battery life too, as much as 24 hours.

Honor additionally launched an artist version of the MagicWatch 2 that options colourful accents on the wrist straps and a wallpaper for the display screen to match. Laptop sleeves for the MagicEbook Pro are additionally out there sporting these artist-created designs.

















Artist editions of the Honor MagicWatch 2 and a laptop computer sleeve

The Honor V6 pill (aka ViewPad 6) will develop into out there in world markets a while in June. The worth continues to be not clear, however the pricing for China shall be introduced between June 6 and 13. The MagicEbook Pro laptop computer will launch in Russia in September.

Honor will even carry a wide range of different home equipment for the house  from vacuums and toothbrushes to good kettles and air multipliers.