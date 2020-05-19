Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes

Honor X1 good TV has launched in China as the newest product in Honor’s Smart Lite portfolio. The good TV comes in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Honor X1 good TV pack 4K decision and it sports activities very skinny bezels on all sides. The Honor X1 Smart TV will be wall mounted or propped up over a stand. The again panel encompasses a textured design with a big brand, and it’s geared up with MEMC movement know-how for smoother animation.

Honor X1 good TV worth

The Honor X1 good TV is up for pre-orders in China, and the 55-inch mannequin is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400), whereas the 65-inch mannequin is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100). The 65-inch mannequin is slated to go on sale on May 25, whereas the 55-inch mannequin is about to go on sale on June 1. The firm is but to unveil the worth and availability of the 50-inch mannequin.

Honor X1 good TV options

Coming to the features, the Honor X1 good TV comes with customised 4K UHD (3840×2160 pixels) scree and has a 94 p.c screen-to-body ratio and 92 p.c DCI-P3 extensive coloration gamut. The facet ratio is at 16:9, and there is help for DC dimming to cut back eye fatigue and MEMC helps in much less jarring animation and motion content material as effectively. The TV is powered by the 1.5GHz Honghu 818 quad-core Smart TV processor with help for 8K 30fps video decoding and Mali G51 GPU. It is listed to pack 2GB RAM and 16GB of inside storage.

There are about 4 10W audio system with Huawei Histen sound results. The Honor X1 good TV is provided with two 0.5L unbiased sound chambers for enabling theatre-like encompass sound. Other options embrace a big 1L sound cavity and a 31-segment EQ sound adjustment system. The Honor X1 Smart TV runs on Hongmeng OS 1.Zero and has an IoT management centre to hyperlink good units with the TV. It comes with options like one-touch good projection that permits for smartphone content material to mission on the bigger show. The TV helps Bluetooth v5.Zero and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Ports onboard embrace HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, AV, and DTMB.

