Honor X-series passes 80 million shipments mark

Earlier at this time Honor launched the X10 5G, its newest reasonably priced smartphone entry. During the announcement, Honors President George Zhao confirmed the Honor X-series of smartphones has surpassed the 80 million shipments milestone. The first member of the sequence dates again to 2013 with the Honor 3X G750.

The Honor X-series is characterised by strong efficiency and reasonably priced costs, which has helped it garner important reputation in China and Europe. Recent fashions just like the Honor 8X and 9X have saved up the demand with the 8X alone promoting over 15 million models .

The new Honor X10 5G is definitely one of the reasonably priced 5G handsets beginning at CNY1,899 ($270/245) and with its in depth assist for world 5G frequency bands might assist propel the X-series within the 100 million cargo membership.

