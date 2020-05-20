Honor ViewPad 6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched

Honor ViewPad 6 pill was launched by the model on Monday in the course of the Honor Smart Life launch occasion in China. The pill comes with 5G assist, a 10.4-inch show, and a 7,250mAh battery. The pill has an 84 % screen-to-body ratio. The new pill additionally comes outfitted with a “Magic Pencil” having 4,096 strain sensitivity ranges. Honor model’s proprietor Huawei had launched its MatePad Pro 5G in November final yr that was claimed to be the primary pill on this planet with 5G connectivity.

Honor ViewPad 6 specs

The newly unveiled Honor ViewPad 6 encompasses a 10.4-inch show with 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) decision and 84 % screen-to-body ratio. The pill is powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1. However, the pill lacks Google Mobiles Services. Therefore, customers should rely on Huawei’s AppGallery for the apps.

The pill has a 13-megapixel f/1.Eight digital camera embedded on the rear with an LED flash. On the entrance, it has an 8-megapixel f/2.zero digital camera for selfies. With the pill, you get a stylus referred to as “Magic Pencil” with 4,096 stage strain sensitivity. It additionally comes with a Bluetooth related keyboard. It helps 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as effectively. The Honor ViewPad 6 packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W quick charging assist by way of a USB Type-C port.

Honor ViewPad 6 worth, availability

The worth of Honor ViewPad 6 in China will likely be introduced on June 13. In different markets, the brand new pill will likely be develop into out there by subsequent month. Also, the product will likely be referred to as Honor Pad V6 in Russia, and Honor ViewPad 6 in the remainder of the markets. Its color choices embrace Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Midnight Black.

