Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report

Honor View 10 is apparently obtaining a software application update in India that brings Wi-Fi calling support to the phone. Apart from the Wi-Fi calling attribute, the update likewise consists of April 2020 Android security patch, according to the report. To recall, the Honor View 10 was released in 2017 with Android 8 Oreo- based EMUI 8.0 as well as has actually obtained the Android 9 Pie- based EMUI 9.0 update. The newest software application update on Honor View 10 is based upon EMUI 10.

Honor View 10 Wi-Fi calling update

According to a report by PiunikaWeb, the Honor View 10 update brings the software application variation v100.0175 as well as the firmware is 725 MEGABYTES in dimension. The software application update brings one of the most expected VoWiFi calling (or Wi-Fi calling) in addition to April 2020 security patch. It was likewise included that the new update consists of the Huawei Assistant as well as Smart Charging functions. It was additional mentioned the present software application update is being turned out to minimal individuals in India as well as a wider rollout can be anticipated quickly.

It is risk-free to presume that Honor View 10 individuals will immediately be alerted when the OTA update prepares on their phones. The individuals can likewise look for the update by hand by heading to Settings > > System > > Software update > > Check for updates.

Honor View 10 requirements

Honor View 10 was released in December 2017 as well as the phone got here in India in January2018 It is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. Additionally, the phone has a solitary 16- megapixel back video camera in addition to a 13- megapixel front video camera. Honor View 10 was released with EMUI 8.0 based upon Android 8.0 out-of-the-box. The phone in 2015 got the Android Pie- based EMUI 9.0 update. Huawei sub-brand Honor after that in January this year using a tweet verified that the firm has actually begun rolling out Android 10- based EMUI 10 on Honor View 10.

Honor View 10 is noted on Flipkart forRs 37,000, nonetheless, the phone is momentarily not available.