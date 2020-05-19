Honor V6 official: packs 5G, 10.4-inch 2K display, Wi-Fi 6, and Magic Pencil

Honor teased its V6 pill final week. It teased that the system could be made official with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 help right this moment. The Honor V6 was introduced with a 10.4-inch 2K (2000x1200px) show with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. The V6 packs a Kirin 985 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inner storage.

Bundled with the V6 is a stylus that Honor calls its Magic Pencil with 4096 strain delicate ranges and the pill helps quick-sharing capabilities with Honor and Huawei telephones. Theres a 13MP f/1.eight most important digicam with LED flash on the again and an 8MP f/2.zero entrance digicam for selfies and video calls.

Powering the Honor V6 is a 7,250 mAh battery with help for 22.5W quick charging through USB-C port. Theres an obtainable keyboard within the pictures, and theres no denying that the brand new pill appears loads just like the Apple iPad Pro, particularly with the Magic Pencil and the keyboard attachment.

The software program suite on board is Honor’a Magic UI 3.1 based mostly on Android 10 – however customers might want to depend on Huawei Mobile Services and its App Gallery for downloading apps.

Details on pricing and availability are nonetheless scarce. The Honor V6 is at the moment up for pre-registration sign-ups in China with value and launch dates to come back someday in June.

