Honor V6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched

Honor V6 pill was launched by the model on Monday through the Honor Smart Life launch occasion in China. The pill comes with 5G assist, a 10.4-inch show, and a 7,250mAh battery. The pill has an 84 % screen-to-body ratio. The new pill additionally comes outfitted with a “Magic Pencil” having 4,096 stress sensitivity ranges. Honor model’s proprietor Huawei had launched its MatePad Pro 5G in November final yr that was claimed to be the primary pill on the earth with 5G connectivity.

Honor V6 specs

The newly unveiled Honor V6 contains a 10.4-inch show with 2K (2,000×1,200 pixels) decision and 84 % screen-to-body ratio. The pill is powered by the 7nm octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 10-based Magic UI 3.1. However, the pill lacks Google Mobiles Services. Therefore, customers must rely upon Huawei’s AppGallery for the apps.

The pill has a 13-megapixel f/1.Eight digital camera embedded on the rear with an LED flash. On the entrance, it has an 8-megapixel f/2.zero digital camera for selfies. With the pill, you get a stylus known as “Magic Pencil” with 4,096 degree stress sensitivity. It additionally comes with a Bluetooth linked keyboard. It helps 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as properly. The Honor V6 packs a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W quick charging assist by way of a USB Type-C port.

Honor V6 worth, availability

Information on the worth of the pill and availability shouldn’t be but identified however they are often anticipated by the following month. Its color choices embody Wizard of OZ, Titanium Sky Silver, and Magic Night Black.