Honor V6 5G tablet to arrive next week

Honor is going to have a substantial statement on May 18 – we anticipate an Honor X10 mobile phone, a brand-new laptop computer, a TELEVISION, as well as currently, obviously, a tablet could be on the cards. An Honor account uploaded an intro on Weibo, disclosing a slate called Honor V6 which will certainly be the very first one with assistance for 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6.

It will not be a rebadged gadget, because the intro exposes a front-facing video camera on the lengthy side of the tablet – this is more probable the body of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 with among the 5G Kirin chipsets.

