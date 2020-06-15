Honor to launch X10 Max, X10 Pro in the near future

Honor is planning to expand its X10 portfolio at the domestic market, according to a fresh new leak The brand is certainly going to introduce Honor X10 Max and Honor X10 Pro, although not at the same time due to supply problems.

Apparently the Honor X10 Max was in the offing to launch with Dimensity 1000+ chipset, but due to shortage of chips, Honor may have to launch it with the Dimensity 800 platform.

Another leakster revealed the difference between is the screen size – Honor X10 Max will have a 7.09 diagonal, rendering it one of the largest phones around.

The Honor X10 Pro is said to have a normal size, even though normal is really a subjective term, we think it means the same as the basic Honor X10 – 6.63 Full HD+ screen. There is no launch date mentioned for either phone yet, but we expect to hear more in the following days.

