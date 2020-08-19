Honor to introduce Watch GS Pro for the mountain lovers

Honor has actually presented MagicWatch 2 back in late 2019, and the brand name is currently dealing with an upgraded variation. The brand-new wearable will be called Honor Watch GS Pro and will be for the mountain lovers, according to the authorities Weibo page of the brand name.

The message, accompanying the post, enters into poetic movement how the mountains are calling the city world traveler and how the roadways are constantly there if you are looking for a course, and so on There is likewise the message the Honor Watch GS Pro will be “released soon” to “accompany you through the endless possibilities of life”.

The very first remark listed below the post is by George Zhao, CEO atHonor He verified the watch is presently in usage however is still going through test procedures however it handles to please his “yearning for outdoor sports” in the city life, thanks to “really powerful features”.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 had an excellent battery life of up to 2 week on one charge however just if you restrict the use of its wise functions. Hopefully, the brand-new watch will bring a real battery life with appropriate GPS tracking by TomTom – Huawei’s partner in providing mapping services.

Source (in Chinese)|Via