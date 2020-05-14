Honor to introduce new laptop, TV, and more on May 18

Honor is making an attempt to reinvent the model with way of life merchandise to make up for falling smartphone gross sales exterior China. Weve already seen numerous health bands, a smartwatch, TWS earphones and a laptop computer on the scene.

Now the corporate is introducing more additions to its product portfolio on May 18 – beginning with a TV referred to as Honor Vision Pro.

The new product is a part of the worldwide 1+8+N technique, positioning Honor as an enormous participant within the IoT world. The launch will happen on-line at 20:00 GMT +8.

Alongside the new Vision Pro, we are going to witness the worldwide arrival of the Honor MagicBook Pro – a laptop computer/pocket book which will likely be more highly effective than the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15.6. Given how these are basically the Huawei MateBook D duo, the new pocket book is probably going a rebranded Huawei Matebook X Pro with Core i7-10510U chip, Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU and up to 2 GB RAM.

