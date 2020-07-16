Honor Tablet 6 and X6 go official

Honor announced its latest pair of affordable tablets in China with the Honor Tablet 6 and X6 models. Both come with LCD panels, Android 10 and 5,100mAh batteries and run on the Kirin 710A platform.

The main difference between the two comes in the displays where the Honor Tablet 6 packs a 10.1-inch FHD+ panel while the X6 comes with a 9.7-inch 1200×800 pixel resolution display.

Both slates offer dual speaker setups and 2MP selfie cameras. Around the back, we find single 5MP shooters. The batteries on both tablets are rated at 5,100 mAh and charge over USB-C.

The software side is covered by Magic UI 3.1 which sits on top of Android 10. Both new entries in the Tablet 6 series support the Honor Magic-Pencil stylus and come pre-installed with the Huawei Education Center and Children’s Paradise apps.

The Honor Tablet 6 in its Wi-Fi-only 3/32GB trim starts at CNY 1,299 ($185), while the top of the line LTE model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will go for CNY 1,899 ($271). First sales start on July 28.

The X6 starts at CNY 1,099 ($157) in its 3/32GB Wi-Fi only version and goes up to CNY 1,199 ($171) for the 3/32GB LTE version. Sales in China are scheduled to begin in August. There is no word on international availability for now.