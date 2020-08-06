Honor sets IFA event for September 4

The IFA exhibit in Berlin is arranged to occur in a brand-new format this year in between September 3 and September 5, and a number of business are accepting the concept of having physical occasions as soon as again.

We currently have a verification that Realme will participate in, and today we got a welcome that Honor is likewise having an interview which will be on September 4.

The style of the discussion will be “Expand Your Smart Life”, where Honor will present a large portfolio of items, consisting of clever bands, desktop computers, and tablets, while the image likewise consists of a phone.

Other mobile phone business that are validated to participate in are LG, TCL, and Huawei, all with conferences arranged for the very first day. The opening keynote will be hosted by Qualcomm where we may hear more on the chip business’s roadmap for Q4.

The event utilized to be a lot larger with more popular brand names, however offered the health circumstance and the travel constraints, many are most likely to stay with regional statements rather of international unveilings.