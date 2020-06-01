Honor Play4 Pro will have a body temperature sensor

The Honor Play4 lineup will be revealed on Wednesday, and the cellphone is already popping up on numerous certification platforms like MIIT, and TENAA. The model supervisor in China additionally shared a video of the cellphone, revealing it will have a body temperature sensor, which is a quite uncommon characteristic and might be particularly helpful in these pandemic instances.





The Honor Play4 Pro bears the OXP-AN00 code identify and it additionally glided by Geekbench with a Kirin chipset (with out specifying which one) and 8GB RAM. The OS is listed as Android 10, and we count on EMUI 10 on prime with out Google providers. The cellphone will have a 4,100mAh battery and a 6.57 show and will measure 162.7×75.8×8.9mm .











Honor Play4 Pro and Honor Play4 certifications and listings

Meanwhile, the Honor Play4 carries a DVC-AN00 moniker and has been licensed on the Bluetooth SIG web site. There arent any specs apart from the actual fact it will have Bluetooth 5.1 which permits for faster file switch and higher energy effectivity.

