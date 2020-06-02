Honor Play4 Pro listed on JD.com, Geekbench

The Honor Play4 Pro is not official but, nevertheless it’s already listed on JD.com with an anticipated transport date of June 10. Honor is anticipated to formally unveil the gadget tomorrow – June 3.

We’ll want to attend for that official announcement as most of the Honor Play4 Pro specs have not been revealed and the JD.com itemizing fails to fill us in. There’s not even a worth hooked up to the itemizing.











Honor Play4 Pro

The Honor Play4 Pro has additionally handed by means of Geekbench with an undisclosed Kirin chipset and 8GB of RAM. Given the outcomes(single core:740, multi core:2816) and the specs (octa-core, 1.86Hz base clock), the Honor Play4 Pro will seemingly characteristic a Kirin 990.

We know from earlier leaks that the Honor Play4 Pro has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD of 1080x2340px decision, an embedded dual-selfie digital camera contained in the show with a 32MP+8MP common and ultrawide mixture. On the rear there is a Sony IMX600y 40MP fundamental digital camera with an 8MP ultrawide snapper.

There’s a 4,200mAh battery with 40W charging.

Source 1 | 2 | Via