Honor Play 4e image and specs surface

Honor unmasked the Play 4 and Play 4 Pro early in the day this month but it appears the company will soon put in a new member to the Play 4 lineup, dubbed Play 4e.

An official-looking poster of the Honor Play 4e has surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo, which reveals the design and a few specs of the smartphone.

The Honor Play 4e sports a 6.39″ display with a punch-hole in the top-left corner for the selfie camera. The straight back of the telephone is home to a triple camera setup with a 13MP main camera, however the resolution and purpose of another two shooters is currently as yet not known.







Honor Play 4e poster

Under the hood, the Play 4e features a Kirin 710A SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This particular memory version will soon be priced significantly less than CNY1,000 ($140/125) and it’s unclear if you will have other memory options.

The Play 4e will ship with a 4,000 mAh battery but we have no idea at what rate it’ll charge. Hopefully more details concerning the Play 4e will surface in the coming days which should paint a much clearer picture of this smartphone.

Source (in Chinese) | Via