Honor Play 4 Will Come With Infrared Camera to Measure Body Temperature, Company Claims

Honor Play 4 collection will probably be able to measuring physique temperature, the corporate has teased hours earlier than the telephone’s launch at present. The growth is taken into account essential within the present state of affairs as one of many early signs of COVID-19 is the sudden rise in physique temperature. Honor has acknowledged the temperature will probably be measured by the telephone’s infrared digicam current on the again panel. Similarly, the corporate has teased among the options of one of many Honor Play 4 fashions in a submit on Weibo.

The physique temperature measurement function will work when the infrared digicam on the Honor Play 4 telephone is positioned on somebody’s brow. The function additionally works when the digicam is positioned on somebody’s fingers, nevertheless, its full performance shouldn’t be but clear. The physique temperature will then be displayed via an app. This is demonstrated by the corporate in a video posted on Weibo. However, extra details about its performance will probably be recognized at present in the course of the launch occasion at 3pm China time (12:30pm IST).

The transfer is critical as a number of nations are discovering methods to effectively detect indicators of COVID-19. Similarly, a number of tech corporations are additionally becoming a member of the battle in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic by leveraging their know-how. Recently in India, health wearable maker Goqii unveiled the Goqii Vital 3.zero sensible band that incorporates a physique temperature sensor to measure physique temperature in actual time. As talked about, the sudden rise in physique temperature is taken into account to be an early symptom of COVID-19.

Coming again to Honor Play 4, the corporate in a separate post has introduced that one of many telephone fashions (more than likely Honor Play 4 Pro) will pack Kirin 990 SoC and have 40W superfast charging. Honor Play 4 collection can also be teased to include twin entrance cameras and can reportedly function quad rear cameras. Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro each are additionally teased to assist 5G connectivity. The pricing of the telephones is unclear.