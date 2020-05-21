Honor Play 4 Pro leaks with renders and specs

Last month Honor revealed 2 phones unexpectedly – Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4TPro These tools have fundamental specs, affordable price and are presently readily available just in China.

Today, a 3rd gadget of the family members dripped on Weibo and JD.com – the Honor Play 4Pro It will certainly have a Kirin chipset with 5G, 40 W quickly billing, and an LCD display. It will certainly additionally have a Sony IMX600 y sensing unit for its major electronic camera.

Honor Play 4 Pro

The SoC is most likely Kirin 820 considering that it sustains both the fast-charging rates and the 5G connection. The Honor 4 Play Pro has a fascinating accent on its back with the Kirin logo design, which is something this brand name has actually never ever done prior to. It additionally has some video gaming aesthetic appeal with the various layers and tones of blue yet it is way prematurely to understand whether this will certainly be a pc gaming smart device.

The phone will certainly have 4 video cameras – 2 on the back, and 2 even more on the front. The front-facing video cameras will certainly remain in a strike opening on the top left side of the display. This being an LCD panel, the finger print scanner could not fit below so it made its means sideways, functioning as a power secret.

Honor Play 4 Pro

The pictures on JD.com additionally expose there will certainly be an audio speaker under, alongside the USB-C port and SIM tray, yet no 3.5 mm sound jack.

Source 1 Source 2 ( both in Chinese)|Via