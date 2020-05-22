Honor plans to use MediaTek 5G chipsets in future devices

Honor revealed its midrange X10 5G on Wednesday and also the business’s President Zhao Ming made an intriguing statement after the occasion keynote. He divulged his business is functioning to enhance its connection with MediaTek and also plans to use its 5G chipsets in future Honor phones.

This follows moms and dad business Huawei’s restriction to work with United States firms was expanded for an additional year and also the United States Commerce Department introduced a brand-new guideline which drastically restricts Huawei’s accessibility tochipsets Naturally, this places Huawei and also Honor in a predicament and also relocating to a brand-new chip distributor like MediaTek which is based in Taiwan makes ideal feeling.

The Dimensity collection provides lots of economical 5G choices and also some cool functions like twin SIM 5G assistance so it would most definitely be intriguing to see if they eventuality make their method to Honor and also Huawei phones.

