Honor offers gift packages for users linking AppGallery with popular games and apps

Honor has announced a deal with mobile game developers, along with the dictionary company Merriam-Webster, for gift packages worth as much as $120 per user. There are three games in the list – Lords Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms, and AFK Arena, and the deal does apply mostly for Honor 9A and Honor 9X Pro users.

The Lords Mobile game offers up to $80 worth of gift packages, including boosts, points, and more. $30 of them may be claimed by all users of AppGallery, but one more $50 package is exclusive to Honor 9A and Honor 9X Pro users. There is just a maximum of 100,000 gift packages and all activation codes must be activated before the end of this year.

Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena give gems and gold for the equivalent of $20, and they may be redeemed through the Settings menu of the game. Each game includes a maximum of 100,000 gift packages and is once again on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary offers a free one-year subscription for a Premium package, worth $1.99. It may be claimed through Gifts, however it is region-limited and users who already had an energetic subscription within the last month can’t apply for another. At least Honor is giving 250,000 gift packages, which should be activated before October 31.

Honor 9A and Honor 9X Pro may not be the gaming powerhouses every one would want, but this really is obviously a great step from the brand towards popularizing its indigenous app store. It can also be good to see that more popular apps are appearing on the AppGallery, including Lords Mobile which won two Google Play Awards several years ago.