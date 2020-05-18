Honor MagicBook Pro refreshed for 2020: 16.1'' screen, 10th gen Intel CPUs, X65 TV also revealed

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 refresh is right here. It has a 16.1 display screen with 90% screen-to-body ratio simply as earlier than, however it’s now powered by a 10th era Intel Core i5 and i7 processors.

The bezels across the display screen are simply 4.9mm, the display screen itself is a 1080p panel with 100% sRGB protection. There is a 1MP internet cam hiding within the keyboard and it makes use of twin microphones for video calls. The audio system surrounding the keyboard are also dwelling to a fingerprint reader.

The base model comes with a Core i5-10210U, however you may improve to a Core i7-10510U. In each circumstances there’s 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. In addition to the Intel graphics, there’s an exterior Nvidia MX350 GPU with 2GB of DDR5 video RAM. A customized twin fan resolution retains every thing cool.

Connectivity options embrace Wi-Fi 5 (ac) with 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth 5.0. The wired connections choices are one USB-C port, three USB-A 3.0, an HDMI port, in addition to a 3.5mm headphones + microphone combo jack.













Honor MagicBook Pro (2020)

The laptop computer is powered by a 56Wh battery, which might last as long as 14 hours of sunshine use or 11.5h of video playback. The chassis is constructed out of aluminum alloy and the entire thing weights simply 1.7kg and is 16.9mm thick.

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 will probably be obtainable in China beginning on May 19. The i5 model will begin at CNY 6,000 ($845/780), the improve to an i7 is CNY 700 on prime of that. The exterior is painted in Glacial Silver. You can discover the laptop computer on Vmall proper now.

Honor also unveiled the Vision X65 TV  a 65 TV with 90% protection of the P3 colour house and with movement compensation. It has 4 10W audio system in addition to a microphone, permitting it to turn into a management hub for good dwelling devices (through voice instructions).

The X65 goes on pre-order later in the present day and can carry a price ticket of CNY 3,300, however those that order earlier than the 25th (when the TV goes on sale) will get a CNY 300 low cost. You will discover it on Vmall, JD, Tmall and different retailers.

Source (in Chinese) | Via