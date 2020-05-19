Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 With 10th Generation Intel CPUs, Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU Launched

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has been launched in China because the Huawei sub-brand’s newest pocket book. The pocket book was unveiled on the Smart Life Product Launch occasion held on May 18. It is a refresh of the Honor MagicBook Pro from final 12 months with upgraded internals however no obvious modifications to the design. The skinny and lightweight laptop computer is powered by the 10th technology Intel core CPUs and a discrete Nvidia graphic card. The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for storage with Windows 10 pre-installed. Additionally, Honor additionally unveiled the Vision X1 sequence of good TVs.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 worth

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 has been priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,800) for the Core i5 mannequin and at CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 71,300) for the Core i7 mannequin. Both the variants include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is a single color choice for the MagicBook Pro 2020 – Glacier Silver. For a restricted time, there’s a CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,200) low cost on each fashions.

Both fashions can be found for buy in China by JD.com, VMall, and different retailers. As of now, there is no such thing as a info on availability in worldwide markets.

Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 specs

The Honor MagicBook Pro 2020 comes with a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS show and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The bezels across the display are slim, providing a 90 p.c screen-to-body ratio. It is obtainable with both the 10th technology Intel Core i5-10210U processor or the 10th technology Intel Core i7-10510U processor. Both fashions include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD. Graphics are dealt with by the discrete Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 RAM.

There is a 1-megapixel webcam for video calls that’s hidden beneath a key between the F6 and F7 operate keys. The keyboard is flanked by audio system on both aspect and there may be additionally a fingerprint reader subsequent to the keyboard on the appropriate aspect. For connectivity, there’s a USB Type-C port, three USB 3.zero ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 56Wh battery that, in line with the Vmall itemizing, can cost to about 80 p.c in a single hour. The MagicBook Pro 2020 is alleged to final round 11.5 hours. It measures 369x234x16.9mm and weighs 1.7kg.