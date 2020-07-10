Honor MagicBook gets Ryzen 4000 CPUs on July 16

Honor shared a poster on Weibo teasing its upcoming MagicBooks, which are most likely going to be just an interior refresh. However, it’s going to be a huge upgrade because the new lineup will utilize AMD’s new 7nm Ryzen 4000-series CPUs. The announcement will take place on July 16 starting at 14:30 CST.







Honor’s teaser poster

The new chips promise a significant jump in performance while improving power efficiency at the same time. We were pleased about both facets of the current MagicBook 14 with the Ryzen 3000-series inside our review but we also wanted to begin to see the new Ryzens and we suggested that you hold off a little until Honor upgrades. Well, enough time to buy may be fast approaching.

The initial launch will soon be for China but going by the prior release, we ought to see the MagicBook lineup arriving at the worldwide market two months after that, or even sooner even.

There’s also a rumor available that Honor is getting ready to launch a gaming laptop so we may be in to a surprise through the event.

Source (in Chinese)