HONOR MagicBook 15 with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU launched in India for Rs 42,990

HONOR has announced the launch of MagicBook 15 in India. The laptop was first announced its MagicBook 15 at CES 2020. It went official globally alongside its 14-inch variant on February 25. Now, it has finally been introduced in India.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 comes with a compact, thin and lightweight design. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with TÜV Rheinland Certification. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics. It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB PCIe NVME SSD storage.

The MagicBook 15 Space Gray and Mystic Silver color options. It is priced at Rs 42,990 and will be available from Flipkart starting from August 6. The company is offering Rs 3,000 discount on the first sale so that you can get it for Rs 39,990.

HONOR MagicBook 15 specifications