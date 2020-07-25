HONOR MagicBook 15 is launching in India soon

HONOR initially revealed its Magic Book 15 at CES2020 The laptop computer went main worldwide along with its 14- inch variation on February25 Now, the business has actually validated that the gadget is concerningIndia It will be released onFlipkart However, the date is yet to be exposed.

The HONOR Magic Book 15 includes a compact, thin and light-weight style. It includes a 15.6- inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) show with TÜV RheinlandCertification The laptop computer is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500 U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8Graphics It loads 8GB DDR4 RAM with 256 GB/512 GB PCIe NVME SSD storage.

Honor Magic Book 15 requirements