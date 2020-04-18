Honor MagicBook 14 review – GSMArena.com news

Introduction

Huawei and Honor’s smartphones are going by way of a tricky time outdoors of China, so its solely logical for the businesses to hunt different income streams to maintain the ship stead. And with the Windows license secured, laptops are an apparent candidate to fill part of the void. But are they aggressive sufficient to get a sizeable chunk of that market?



We now have the Honor MagicBook 14 for a review and we’re about to see if its actual-life efficiency matches the wonderful worth for cash promised by its specs sheet.

If the MagicBook 14 look acquainted it is as a result of its principally a re-branded MateBook D 14 laptop computer however at a barely cheaper price. Which signifies that it ought to provide even higher worth that the mother or father firm’s providing.

It’s already accessible in western markets and will be configured with AMDs Ryzen 5 3500U or 3700U CPUs each with a TDP of round 15W. While not fairly gaming laptop computer-worthy, these processors have already confirmed a strong alternative for workplace work, searching and multimedia consumption.

The MagicBook 14 additionally surprises with a superb IPS panel with 1080p decision and nice-sounding stereo audio system. Additionally, the laptop computer boasts all-aluminum design and a good quantity of ports. None of these issues sound significantly spectacular by itself, however discovering all of them on this worth vary (550 to 600 in Europe) is nearly not possible. Lets see what else this elegant working-class hero has to supply.

Design and enter units

The MagicBook 14 is certainly one of many sturdy guys in its class. The complete chassis is product of aluminum, save for the plastic bezels across the display screen. The draw back to that’s that the laptop computer is a bit on the heavy aspect. 1.4kg isnt quite a bit within the grand scheme of issues however its positively not among the many lightest laptops of this dimension both.

The additional weight, nonetheless, comes with additional sturdiness. We didnt discover any flex factors – the realm subsequent to the hinge feels robust, the palm relaxation space is inflexible and the center of the keyboard is the one spot the place the chassis provides in however solely after large amount of drive is utilized.

Even the lid feels inflexible sufficient with minimal flex whereas the hinge is maybe even a bit too tight. You cant open the pocket book with one hand so that you at all times have to carry the bottom when opening it. On the upside, theres no wobble when the laptop computer is positioned on unstable floor, the lid can open all the best way to 180 levels and the bottom has an enormous indentation so you’ll be able to open the lid simpler.









Fully opened and totally closed

Other small however cool design selections are the chamfered edges round lid, the fingerprint integration with the ability button and, after all, the pop-up digicam built-in into the F-row. Which in flip has enabled razor-skinny bezels all-round. Despite its mid-vary standing the pocket book actually has a premium and trendy really feel.









The bezels and the digicam from up shut

The keyboard has properly sized keys with good and clicky suggestions. They are properly spaced too and LED illumination is discreet with two adjustable ranges. We felt we might stand up to our regular typing velocity whereas the sound coming from the keyboard will be described extra as a light rattle. The touchpad is responsive, its barely wider than regular (it provides us a little bit of an HP vibe), clicky and correct.

We would have appreciated a barely longer key and the touchpad is fairly arduous to press within the higher half. Also, the LED illumination may very well be only a tad brighter. Of course, that is principally nitpicking as we won’t instantly level to a greater various with out going up a number of market segments.

Finally, lets speak about port placement. The I/O capabilities on the MagicBook 14 are strong and the connectors are evenly distributed on each side. The left homes the USB-C connector used for charging and knowledge switch, USB-A 3.Zero and HDMI connector sit proper subsequent to it.



On the appropriate, you can find the three.5mm audio jack and one other USB-A 2.Zero port. For the overwhelming majority of customers, this port distribution needs to be becoming as a result of the charging cable and the HDMI cable gainedt get in the best way when utilizing the laptop computer with an exterior monitor and a mouse in a decent working area. We solely wished the second USB-A port to be 3.Zero as an alternative of two.0.









I/O

Display and sound

One of the important thing promoting factors of the MagicBook 14 is the show. And not simply due to the skinny bezels. The pocket book simply stands out amongst its friends with a superb 1920 x 1080px IPS LCD panel. We did a fast background examine and the display screen is manufactured by BOE with mannequin quantity TV140FHM-NH1. The earlier iteration of the system had the same TV140FHM-NH0 panel from BOE, so its in all probability secure to imagine that the previous is a revision with minor modifications.

The display screen reaches a decent 277 nits of brightness with excessive distinction and energetic colours. The matte floor does assist with the reflectiveness and it does properly in most circumstances. Still, should you take it out to the park on a vivid sunny day it is going to begin to battle.

The sound is one other nice side of this pocket book. As against the earlier era the place the speaker grilles have been on either side of the keyboard, this time they’re positioned on the underside of the chassis close to the perimeters. And to our shock, this didnt take away the nice audio expertise. The sound popping out of the stereo loudspeakers is full, punchy and even speech doesnt sound muffled. Not to say that it additionally has strong bass.



Of course, this may also be affected by the floor you place the pocket book on. After all, its meant for use on a desk so should you place it in your lap, the sound shall be barely distorted.











Bottom aspect and loudspeakers

All in all, the multimedia expertise on the MagicBook 14 is spectacular. The show is nice for the asking worth whereas the sound high quality and loudness are unmatched at this worth level and kind issue. We are fairly baffled by the sound popping out of this small chassis.

Battery life

Honor guarantees the MagicBook 14 will final a full working day away from the plug, which implies round eight hours of regular utilization. We did get comparable endurance however “normal usage” is very subjective.

Suffice to say that for workplace work you’ll both get the marketed eight hours uptime or a minimum of come very shut.



Honor was in a position to slot in a fairly large 56Wh unit that helps quick charging over the USB-C connector. Honor markets that the included 65W charger can replenish about 46% in simply 30 minutes and our easy 30-minute charging take a look at confirms that declare.

Another fascinating factor to notice is that the 14-inch model of the MagicBook that weve reviewed has larger battery than the 15-inch taste. So if endurance is what you’re after it is strongly advisable that you just go for the smaller mannequin.

Hardware, efficiency and upgradability

As we mentioned earlier, the brand new Honor MagicBook 14 provides you a alternative solely between AMD CPUs and in markets outdoors of China and a fairly restricted alternative between Ryzen 5 3500U and Ryzen 5 3700U.

We acquired the Ryzen 5 3500U for our review, however and we are able tot think about the general expertise being quite a bit totally different than on the Ryzen 5 3700U. The Ryzen 5 3500U presents 4 cores with a base clock of two.2 GHz and increase of as much as 3.7 GHz. There is multi-threading so that you get eight threads.



The cores are primarily based on the Zen+ structure utilizing the improved 12nm manufacturing course of. Its a small step up from the earlier era CPUs primarily based on the 14nm node and using the unique Zen structure. The efficiency per clock has been bumped up a bit of permitting for barely greater clock speeds as properly whereas holding issues within the 15W TDP ballpark.

An imporntat aspect-observe right here is that AMD is about to deliver its 15W Zen2 CPUs (the 4000U sequence) primarily based on the significantly extra environment friendly 7nm manufacturing course of. However with the present pandemic chances are high it will not be broadly accessible for a couple of extra months a minimum of.

That’s a very long time within the know-how world although so it is solely related to these in no hurry to get a brand new machine. And the great factor is the present MagicBook 14 configuration is already doing a advantageous job, perforamnce smart.

Since the 14-inch mannequin doesnt have discrete GPU, the system will depend on the constructed-in Radeon RX Vega eight with eight CUs (512 shaders) and is working at 1200MHz.

8GB of DDR4 reminiscence tags alongside, which needs to be sufficient for many customers however we wished there was a 16GB configuration accessible. Unfortunately you’ll be able tot improve it your self both because the RAM chip is soldered to the motherboard.

The good news is this isn’t the case with the storage. Theres a typical M.2 stick mounted working on the newest PCIe NVMe interface. The accessible storage variants are 256GB and 512GB.

So what about system stability and temperatures? We ran a typical CPU + GPU stress take a look at for about an hour to examine how the cooling system handles excessive masses over time. Do needless to say this isn’t an correct illustration of actual-life use. It assessments the {hardware} in excessive eventualities that wouldnt usually happen. After all, nobody will make the most of 100% of the CPU and GPU for such a very long time.

Using the FurMark stress take a look at instrument, we put the CPU beneath an hour-lengthy 100% burn take a look at. The CPU ran at its most 3.7GHz frequency for some time earlier than happening to three.0-3.1GHz and staying there for the rest of the take a look at. At this level, the CPUs temperatures have been round 70 °C.

After an hour had handed, we ran the GPU stress take a look at as properly. At 100% load, the built-in GPU managed to maintain the 1200MHz core clock speeds with some minor fluctuations whereas temperatures didnt transcend 61 °C.

We can conclude that the cooling system design is ample for the {hardware} and may deal with extraordinarily excessive masses for prolonged intervals of time with none threat of overheating. The CPU and GPU implementation can also be wonderful as each chips managed to make the most of its full clock speeds. The temperature on the floor across the keyboard was additionally greater than okay.

Software

Its evidently that we did our testing on the pre-put in Windows 10 with all the newest drivers and updates put in. Honestly, theres not a lot to speak about – the system runs easily, it boots actually quick and the fingerprint reader scans your fingertips when turning on the PC and logs you in tremendous quick. No points with the fingerprint or the OS in anyway.











Screenshots from the PC Manager app

The solely pre-put in third-occasion software program we discovered is the PC Manager software program that can be utilized for pairing your Honor or Huawei smartphone with the NFC and sync your messages, knowledge and even take calls from the MagicBook. The PC Manager additionally presents a clear and straightforward strategy to hold your drivers on your units updated.

Its positively refreshing to see an OEM not pre-set up a bunch of bloatware and holding issues easy with simply this one app. Sure, its debatable whether or not you really want the PC Manager however if you’re invested within the Honor/Huawei ecosystem, you in all probability need that anyway.

Verdict and alternate options

The Honor MagicBook 14 is a unicorn of some kind. The Chinese producer was capable of finding a very nice, snug spot within the laptop computer market the place the system not solely beats the few rivals it has however it additionally punches above its class.



Surely, should you attempt arduous sufficient, you’ll find some good 14-inch notebooks for roughly the identical worth with both good enter units, or lengthy battery, or good IPS display screen. But matching your complete package deal that’s the Honor MagicBook 14 is subsequent to not possible. And that is earlier than you look to match aggressive efficiency, superb audio system and wonderful construct.

Things that may make you look elsewhere inlcude the considerably heavy chassis (1.4kg), the reasonably shallow keyboard and the truth that it has a USB 2.Zero connector on one aspect. If you could have 600 to spend nonetheless it will not be simple discovering an alternate that’s not majorly compromised elsewhere.

One such is the Acer Swift Three laptop computer with the brand new 10th Generation Intel chips and an excellent IPS panel. But it’s even heavier regardless of its smaller battery and isnt as properly construct as this one. Plus, it turns into significantly dearer while you match the CPU and storage. You can be getting a wider vary of connectivity choices with the Swift Three although.

So if you’ll be able to get your fingers on a Honor MagicBook 14, you’re unlikely to remorse its buy.



Pros



Premium really feel, elegant design, strong building.



Really good IPS panel.



Good worth/efficiency ratio.



Battery life is nice and quick charging is a pleasant bonus.





Loud and nice-sounding loudspeakers.



Cons