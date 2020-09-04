Honor GS Pro and ES smartwatches announced

Today Honor formally presented itsWatch GS Pro and Watch ES smartwatches The GS Pro is the brand name’s very first rugged offering focused on experience lovers while the Watch ES is placed as a personal physical fitness trainer on your wrist.

Honor Watch GS Pro

The Watch GS Pro is developed around a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with a 454×454 pixel resolution. It includes a stainless-steel bezel and polycarbonate body with a silicone strap. The rugged nature of the GS Pro is backed by 14 MIL-STD-810G accreditations consisting of thermal, shock and water resistance.

Honor is targeting treking, snowboarding and swimming lovers with functions like tide condition and bad weather condition informs, snowboarding and snowboard tracking along with walking navigation independent from your phone.

In overall, there are over 100 exercises modes consisting of swimming with active heart rate tracking. There’s likewise an integrated blood oxygen screen and sleep tracking.

The entire bundle is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset discovered in the Huawei Watch GT 2 and FreeBuds 3. Honor is promoting approximately 25 days of battery life in its low power mode, while extensive use with GPS made it possible for will last you for two days. Pairing occurs through Bluetooth 5.1.









The Honor Watch GS Pro is available in camouflage blue, charcoal black and marl white …