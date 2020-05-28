Honor confirms Play 4 and 4 Pro announcement date for June 3, TENAA uncovers Play 4 specs

Honor has confirmed it will be formally announcing the Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro on June 3. The poster has been viewed on Honor’s Weibo handle.

Last week, we watched that the initial leaves of this Honor Play 4 Pro at a glistening blue colour. Today, we are viewing the lesser version — the Honor Play 4 — seem in its own TENAA list where the apparatus specs were revealed. This apparatus was recorded with the version number TNNH-AN00.

We’re anticipating both Honor 4 apparatus to possess 5G support, however, the TENAA does not reveal exactly which chip it will utilize. The list mentions a 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU, which may possibly be a MediaTek Dimensity 800, which matches those standards. We’re anticipating the Play 4 Pro to develop with a higher-end chipset such as the Kirin 990, however, reports are a mixed bag onto that.











Source: TENAA

The Play 4 will possess a 6. 81-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 px. Its measurements are 170 x 78.5 x 8.9mm and the handset weighs 213 g ) The Play 4 is graded for that a 4,200 mAh battery and preloaded with Android 10. This telephone will come in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM choices with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage dimensions.

Meanwhile, the primary camera setup is made up of total of four cameras such as a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and two extra 2MP detectors, perhaps 1 macro and one thickness detector. The front-facing camera is a 16MP shot by means of a punch-hole cut outside.













This is intriguing considering the Honor 4 Play Pro just has dual cameras. ) The primary camera on that phone is forecast to function as Sony IMX600Y therefore even though it is not quite as significant res, we could anticipate a more potent detector.

