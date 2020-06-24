Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds Unveiled, Magic Earbuds Upgrade Brings Awareness Mode

Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds have been revealed with over 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds have now been introduced along side the Honor 9A phone and that is slated to go on sale from July 1. The new earbuds are an area of the Honor Choice series that the company has introduced to help its 1+8+N strategy. The first product of the series is Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds, information on which are rather scarce at the moment. Honor has also introduced a new awareness mode for the Honor Magic Earbuds as well.

The price and availability of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds is not known at the moment. In fact, the organization has unmasked very little detail about the product. The earbuds have a 7mm composite diaphragm to provide good sound quality and reduce noise from environments during calls and music playback. As mentioned, the of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds is touted to offer as much as 24 hours of battery life predicated on typical usage. The hearables are claimed to last for up to 6 hours of playback using one single charge. With the charging case, the Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds get yet another 18 hours playback. This means that they might last for a whole day without the need to be plugged in to a charger.

Coming to the Honor Magic Earbuds upgrades, the new update brings a totally adjustable Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology. The technology comes with dual-microphone setup to get rid of distractions. The upgrade also brings a choice to activate a new awareness mode that reduces the intensity of noise cancellation and lets users be much more aware of their surroundings, without removing their earbuds.

To activate awareness mode, users should connect the earbuds to the Huawei AI Life app and upgrade to 1.9.0.133 software version or above. This new mode on the Honor Magic Earbuds can be activated under the ‘Shortcuts’ option. Users will need to long press the earbuds to enable the event.

Apart using this, Honor also announced 85 new work out modes for the Magic Watch 2 and more comprehensive monitoring aswell.